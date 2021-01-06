On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

IT Modernization

Some IT modernization advice for the incoming Biden administration

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
January 6, 2021 11:05 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The new year brings an ongoing challenge for federal agencies: How to get past their legacy information technology? There’s only one way to modernize, and that’s the old fashioned way – with more emphasis on people, skills, and using acquisition with a little more flair. Dave Powner lays it all out in a fresh statement for the incoming administration. He’s director of strategic engagements and partnerships at the Mitre Corporation and joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Biden administration Dave Powner Federal Drive IT Modernization Mitre Corporation Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose