SSA advisory board authorizes outside panel of IT modernization experts

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
January 6, 2021 11:02 am
The Social Security Administration has developed a plan for modernizing its information technology, which is key to its ability to keep carrying out its mission. But the agency’s advisory board authorized an outside panel of IT experts to look at the plan. The panel has found lots of ways Social Security could improve it. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the chair of the systems expert panel Alan Balutis.

