OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

The Biden administration, following a windfall of IT modernization dollars Congress approved through COVID-19 spending, is outlining its vision of how it will make the most of this spending.

The Office of Management and Budget released a plan Friday outlining projects made possible through three governmentwide IT modernization funds, as well as upcoming plans on where it will spend more money.

The IT Operating Plan outlines how the administration will spend the remaining hundreds of millions of IT modernization dollars Congress approved as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana said the plan, in part, serves as a response to Congress, which in its omnibus spending bill for 2022, directed OMB to come up with a strategy to “maximize the impact” of money granted to several IT modernization funds.

“We recognize the significant investment that Congress has made in securing and modernizing federal IT and have assembled this plan to explain how we ensure the wise investment of each dollar Congress has entrusted to us towards its highest use — creating the most impact for the American people,” Martorana wrote.

OMB said it’s broadly focused on improvements across four priorities: cybersecurity, IT modernization, digital-first customer experience and data as a strategic asset.

To make progress on these goals, the plan calls on agencies to hire technical experts, including software engineers, IT specialists, designers, product managers and acquisition specialists.

“Technical talent is essential to accomplish the mission and fundamental duties of the government while avoiding the risks that come with outsourcing. They also provide essential guidance and feedback to industry partners and contractors to ensure project requirements are met,” the plan states.

The plan also outlines shared services and strong partnerships with the private sector as critical elements of getting the most bang for its buck.

The funding outlined in the spending plan falls into three governmentwide funds.

These funds collectively backed the creation of Login.gov, a shared identity solution that the Biden administration sees as the backbone for moving more government services online.

The Information Technology Oversight and Reform (ITOR) Account, which received $200 million, supports IT projects at OMB and the U.S. Digital Service.

Recent projects backed by the ITOR include COVIDTests.gov, the IRS’s website for the expanded child tax credit, and an overhaul of the Agriculture Department’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Federal Citizens Services Fund, which received $150 million, funds GSA’s Technology Transformation Services and its new U.S. Digital Corps.

The plan states that the FCSF will spend more money on scaling up and modernizing customer experience across a few dozen agencies designated as High Impact Service Providers (HISPs).

Lawmakers gave the Technology Modernization Fund, a revolving capital fund that backs federal IT projects with a strong return on investment, an unprecedented $1 billion.

The TMF in fiscal 2021 invested $321 million in projects. Its most recent investments will help the National Archives and Records Administration overcome a backlog in requests for military services records from veterans and their families, and help USDA move to zero trust.

The fund has gone through waves of feast and famine. Congress one year approved no additional funding to the TMF.

And yet, the TMF board has received proposals that total about $2.5 billion. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is leading a coalition seeking $300 million for the TMF in the FY 2023 budget.

“This is an effort worth pursuing, recognizing that it’s both going to take more funding and continued improvement of the system to make sure we get the full value of that dollar,” Warner said in an interview.

Warner said the goals of the TMF remain a “work in progress,” and pointed to the GAO’s findings that some projects haven’t recouped as much savings as initially expected.

“The problem is, the scope of the problem is so large, and this is a new enough initiative,” Warner said.

“We still need to do a better job of thinking about capital investments in a different way. The Technology Modernization Fund is at least a step in the direction,” he added.