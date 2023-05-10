VA EHR leader calls for ‘accelerated delivery’ in fixes to pharmacy disruptions

The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking a closer look at how problems with the rollout of its new Electronic Health Record are leading to disruptions in veterans receiving prescription drugs. The VA announced last month it is putting all future deployments of the Oracle-Cerner EHR on hold until it addresses problems at the five VA sites already using the system. As part of this reset in the EHR modernization program, the VA and Oracle-Cerner... READ MORE

The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking a closer look at how problems with the rollout of its new Electronic Health Record are leading to disruptions in veterans receiving prescription drugs.

The VA announced last month it is putting all future deployments of the Oracle-Cerner EHR on hold until it addresses problems at the five VA sites already using the system.

As part of this reset in the EHR modernization program, the VA and Oracle-Cerner are working to fix issues that have led to less productive pharmacy operations at VA facilities — as well as veterans sometimes receiving the wrong prescription medication in the mail.

Neil Evans, acting program executive director of VA’s EHR Modernization Integration Office, told members of the House VA Committee on Tuesday that the feedback he’s heard from VA clinicians and pharmacists is that recently deployed improvements to the Oracle-Cerner EHR “have been small and incremental.”

“Although these improvements are appreciated, VA pharmacy staff and providers need an accelerated delivery of upgrades to eliminate the burden of the more labor-intensive human mitigation strategies that are currently in place,” Evans told the Technology Modernization subcommittee.

Four of the five VA sites currently using the Oracle-Cerner told the subcommittee in a questionnaire that they have added, on average, 20% more pharmacy employees to carry out the same workload prior to the new EHR launch.

Pharmacy operations at VA medical centers in Spokane, Walla Walla and Columbus have had to deal with increased staffing costs and declining morale.

“The pharmacists are in distress, and they do not feel their concerns are being taken seriously,” Subcommittee Chairman Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) said. “The situation they described is outrageous and dangerous. The pharmacists cannot trust the system, so they have to work in a constant state of hypervigilance.”

Oracle-Cerner released pharmacy updates in February and late April. Another is slated for August.

Rosendale said VA employees have said some recent EHR pharmacy updates have led to incremental improvements. However, he said employees have complained that more significant updates “seem to have created as many new complications as they even resolved.”

The Government Accountability Office found in a recent report that according to VA’s own post-deployment questionnaires, users of the Oracle-Cerner EHR rated their ability to use the system with scores ranging between 23 and 32, out of a total score of 100.

Carol Harris, the director of Information Technology Acquisition Management at GAO,

said the pharmacy department at one VA medical facility using the Oracle-Cerner EHR increased staffing from 15 to 60 employees to manage increased workloads associated with the new EHR.

GAO also found multiple instances of veterans receiving double quantities of their prescriptions and incorrect medication orders.

VA employees told GAO that processing prescriptions took much longer in the new EHR, causing increased backlogs and decreased efficiency, leading to patient safety concerns because pharmacies could not fill prescriptions in a timely fashion.

Harris said GAO found the VA has not established goals to assess user satisfaction with the Oracle-Cerner EHR system — an essential metric for the agency to determine whether the EHR is reliable enough for its rollout to resume at additional facilities.

“Having such goals in place would provide the department with a basis for determining when satisfaction has improved, and also help ensure that the system is not prematurely deployed to additional sites, which could risk patient safety,” Harris said.

Evans said VA’s indefinite pause on the EHR rollout allows the agency to focus on improving the functionality of the Oracle-Cerner system, and not having to balance that with preparing for new go-lives.

“Let’s stop flying the plane while also building it. Let’s build the plane as it needs to be,” Evans said.

Mike Sicilia, the executive vice president for industries at Oracle, said the vendor is “not completely surprised” by the feedback from VA employees, and said pharmacy issues have been a “driver for a lot of the dissatisfaction with the EHR.”

Oracle-Cerner, however, is more than halfway through with delivery updates to EHR pharmacy functionality.

Sicilia said Oracle-Cerner has made three updates to the EHR’s pharmacy functionality and expects to complete four remaining updates by early 2024. The next set of enhancements is focused on updates that will improve the VA pharmacists’ experience.

“We believe that once delivered and implemented, then pharmacists will be in a position to provide very valuable feedback,” Sicilia said.

Sicilia said the five VA sites using the Oracle-Cerner EHR are filling more than 200,000 prescriptions a month, and that to date, they’ve filled nearly 3 million prescriptions that have been delivered to veterans through the mail.