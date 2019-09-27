Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Leaders and Legends
 
...

Fine Arts Commission secretary commits to protecting DC’s design integrity

September 27, 2019 8:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

On this week’s episode of Leaders and Legends in Government, host Aileen Black welcomed Thomas Luebke, the secretary of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts in Washington, D.C. Luebke was also the editor of the photo and history book, “Palace of the State: The Eisenhower Executive Office Building,”published in August 2018.

The commission’s responsibility is to provide advice to lawmakers and D.C. officials on agriculture, aesthetics and design. Luebke said the commission reviews at least 800 public projects per year to help promote the dignity and appearance of the city.

“We have an agenda of cases. And we have a lot of cases that don’t actually ever make it to a hearing. So there’s a lot of staff work that goes into managing that many cases every month,” he said.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

From majoring in history in college to being a preservationist for the federal government to becoming an award-winning architect, Luebke said he’s always been interested in public service. When the previous commissioner retired after 44 years, he immediately applied.

“I thought, ‘well, I have one chance in my life to apply for this job.’ So I did,” he said.

Luebke also outlined the architectural history of some of D.C.’s federal buildings, including the many functions of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the transformation of design  over the years, and some quick facts about historical figures’ taste in decor.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Commission of Fine Arts Eisenhower Executive Office Building Leaders and Legends Management People Radio Interviews Thomas Luebke Workforce

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches