Leaders and Legends

Altamira Technologies CEO explains how to lead through adversity

February 1, 2021 5:11 pm
3 min read
      

Ted Davies, CEO of Altamira Technologies, joins host Aileen Black on this week’s Leaders and Legends to discuss the importance of finding your own leadership style. Davies has over 30 years of success being a government contracting community leader and he shares his very valuable advice on building effective teams and leading through adversity.

Interview Highlights:

  • Davies says “great leaders are authentic leaders” and he believes that the best leaders create working cultures that are transparent and open as possible. He encourages his team to be collaborative and work towards a solution by building a consensus, and says, “I learned that if you pull people together you can get things done.” Davies also stressed the importance of clarity of thought, which he says gives clarity of communications that will result desired outcomes.
  • When asked about leading in challenging times, Davies said challenges can make you a better leader. He says “When facing over whelming odds, break it down and deal with it one item at a time. This way you can get through it and come out stronger.”
  • When asked if there was a leader he admired, Davies stressed that “great leaders are authentically their own, you need to develop your own leadership style”.  He pointed out you should learn from others and draw on the lessons good and bad but develop a leadership style that is your own. A great leader is a good listener and pays attention to details. One of Davies’ favorite leadership books is ‘Good to Great’, by Jim Collins. He says he strives to be a level 5 leader., because a Level 5 leader displays a powerful mixture of personal humility and indomitable will or passion.
  • Davies believes the most important decisions you can make, as a leader of an organization is who to hire, their defined role and how the organization works. He says “It is all about the people. You can’t accomplish much in work or life for that matter without dealing well with people.”
  • Davies closed the show with his advice for the next generation of leaders. He says, “stay open to opportunities. Commit to a life long commitment to learning and help others. Go beyond what you are assigned and help others. You, will learn from it and grow as a leader. Commit to cultivating new relationships and network.”

Ted Davies is the CEO of Altamira Technologies Corporation, a strategic partner to the U.S. National security community in the areas of Space, Cyber and advanced analytics and engineering. Altamira has won numerous awards including Best Places to Work in multiple locations, Healthiest Employer recognitions and was the Company of the Year ($75M-$300M category) at the 2017 Greater Washington GovCon Awards. Prior to Altamira, Davis was the president of Unisys Federal Systems

Davies is a leader in the government contracting community. He is currently the industry chair at the American Council for Technology/Industry Advisory Council, is on the board of the Professional Services Council and is an executive committee member on the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board.

