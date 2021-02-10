NIST playbook advises local communities on disaster resilience

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

People tend to take the built environment for granted, until a flood or tornado wrecks homes, businesses or schools. How communities respond is a measure of their resilience. To help local areas boost their resilience, the National Institute of Standards and Technology recently completed a new guide, what it calls a “playbook.” For how they developed it, NIST research environmental engineer Chris Clavin spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.