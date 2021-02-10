On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NIST playbook advises local communities on disaster resilience

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
February 10, 2021 9:24 am
People tend to take the built environment for granted, until a flood or tornado wrecks homes, businesses or schools. How communities respond is a measure of their resilience. To help local areas boost their resilience, the National Institute of Standards and Technology recently completed a new guide, what it calls a “playbook.” For how they developed it, NIST research environmental engineer Chris Clavin spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

