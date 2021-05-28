On Air: Agency in Focus
How the west was won. Not by guns, but by the Postal Service.

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 28, 2021 1:07 pm
You might have thought, if you thought about it at all, that the expansion of the Postal Service in the 19th century followed the settling of the Western half of the United States. But one historian just authored a book that tells us that the Postal Service, in fact, enabled the settling of the West in a historically short time. The book is titled Paper Trails: The U.S. Post and the Making of the American West. The author is Cameron Blevins and he discussed his research on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

