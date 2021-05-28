How the west was won. Not by guns, but by the Postal Service.

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might have thought, if you thought about it at all, that the expansion of the Postal Service in the 19th century followed the settling of the Western half of the United States. But one historian just authored a book that tells us that the Postal Service, in fact, enabled the settling of the West in a historically short time. The book is titled Paper Trails: The U.S. Post and the Making of the American West. The author is Cameron Blevins and he discussed his research on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.