Questions remain about victim compensation 20 years after 9/11

Nearly 20 years after Sept. 11, 2001, there are still questions about how victims of the attacks and their families will be compensated and how much they’re eligible for. Congress set up two special funds that have paid out tens of billions of dollars to victims so far. But lawmakers are still considering changes to the eligibility criteria. And last year, lawmakers told the Government Accountability Office to estimate how much those changes would cost. Those calculations are now in. To help explain the complicated landscape of 9/11 victims compensation, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Triana McNeil, director of Homeland Security and Justice Issues at GAO.