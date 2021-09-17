Not everything taken from federal lands is gas or oil

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Hunters and fishermen will like this new initiative from the Interior Department. It’s expanding opportunities over 88 wildlife refuges covering more than two million acres. For more on what it takes to make this happen, the chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System at the Fish and Wildlife Service, Cynthia Martinez, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.