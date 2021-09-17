On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Management

Not everything taken from federal lands is gas or oil

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 17, 2021 11:50 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Hunters and fishermen will like this new initiative from the Interior Department. It’s expanding opportunities over 88 wildlife refuges covering more than two million acres. For more on what it takes to make this happen, the chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System at the Fish and Wildlife Service, Cynthia Martinez, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Sammies-recognized USDA engineer extending lives of dams, preventing major disasters

    People Read more
Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Cynthia Martinez Federal Drive Fish and Wildlife Service Interior Department Management National Wildlife Refuge System Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|13 SECtember 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders