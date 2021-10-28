At least one thumbs up for President Biden’s Patent and Trademark Office nominee

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

President Biden has nominated Kathi Vidal, an experienced patent attorney, to become director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. One group says she’s a good pick. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why is Holly Fechner, executive director of a nonprofit group called Invent Together, which seeks to reduce what it calls the patent gap for women and minorities.