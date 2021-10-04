IT and an innovative future of the USPTO: A conversation with Jamie Holcombe

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What is the IT strategy for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)? How is it using technology and innovation to change the way it does business? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Jamie Holcombe, Chief Information Officer at USPTO. Original Broadcast Date: June 21, 2021

Henry (Jamie) Holcombe is the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). In this role, he is the principal advisor to the agency on the design, development, and management of its information systems and technology.

Most recently, Mr. Holcombe served as the Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, a cybersecurity startup, and Chief Operations Officer for TJ Westlake LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Prior to these executive roles, he served as the Vice President and General Manager for Harris CapRock Critical Networks segment, providing managed security services supporting air traffic management, energy and maritime communications, ground network operations and sustainment, and high-value IT and engineering cyber services.

Mr. Holcombe has also served in a variety of executive level positions at various firms, including as Vice President of Information Systems for the Universal Service Administrative Company; as Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President of Operations, and Corporate Secretary for Globix; and as Chief Information Officer of Cambrian Communications. He has also been an Architect and Senior Principal Consultant to companies in telecommunications, entertainment, and insurance.