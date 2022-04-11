Improving AI strategic coordination: A conversation with Pamela Isom

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office? How is it working to transform the Department of Energy into a world leading AI enterprise? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Pamela Isom, Director of the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office within the U.S. Department of Energy

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Pamela K. Isom serves as Director of the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO) for the United States Department of Energy (DOE), and previously served as the DOE Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) for Architecture, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (AET&I).

Ms. Isom is a leader in ideation with extensive knowledge and experience in applying artificial intelligence in the digital ecosystem, enabling DOE to fulfill its strategic goals and objectives. She is a recipient of the 2021 Federal 100 Awards for her exceptional contributions in the way information technology is used to advance vital government missions. Ms. Isom is also a two-time recipient of the federal Gears of Government Award for her exceptional advancements in artificial intelligence and geospatial data science at DOE, and a recipient of the InnovateIT: Modernization Innovation Leader Award for excellence in federal government IT modernization leadership.

As a principal corporate officer, she inspires others to leverage AI automation and analytics to secure and optimize systems for high-impact outcomes in clean-energy, equity, and responsible and trustworthy (R&T) AI. She brings over 25 years of business transformation and expertise to the agency. With a natural talent for blending business with IT, Isom advances the DOE mission through AITO in delivering highly impactful R&T AI across the DOE community and the national laboratories. She has made great strides in the implementation of AI assurances and cybersecurity controls, and is a strong Chief Data Officers (CDO) partner.

In 2015, Ms. Isom joined the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) from the private sector and served as the Director of the Office of Application Engineering and Development, where she led design, development, and implementation of high quality patent, trademark, and corporate systems in support of federal IT modernization efforts.