Emerge Stronger and More Resilient: How to Respond to Covid-19 and Preparing for Future Shocks with Mike Stone and Tim Paydos

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How can governments emerge stronger and better prepared for future shocks? What actions can be taken to modernize supply chains? How does emerging stronger and more resilient rest on a solid foundation of data analytics and systems security? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he explores these questions and more with IBM Global Government leaders Tim Paydos and Mike Stone, authors of the IBM Center report, Emerge Stronger and More Resilient: Responding to COVID-19 and Preparing for Future Shocks.

LISTEN TO THIS WEEK’S SHOW: