Federal boards and councils, do they set the right examples?

The Chief Human Capital Officers Council recently got a revival from the Biden administration. The cheekos are pondering the future of federal work. They’ve rewritten the council’s charter. They hope of help modernize the federal workforce. Our guest on Federal Drive with Tom Temin says the Council needs to model the behaviors it hopes to foster. Joining the Federal Drive, long-time federal workforce guru Bob Tobias.