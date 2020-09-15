The 2021 stealth pay raise for feds

Normally this time of year, the issue of a federal pay raise in the following January is sort of a big deal. In a presidential year Democrats would often be pushing it big time while even conservative Republicans might look the other way or even join in to okay it.

Most politicians know, deep down, that a federal pay raise is a big deal not just a gift to remote swamp rats inside the Beltway. A federal pay raise is a national event that benefits just about every city, town and hamlet in the U.S. At a time of great economic uncertainty (like now) it is the financial bedrock of many communities that, because tax revenues have plummeted, are either laying off or considering furloughing cops, teachers and other state local employees. New York City, according to The New York Times, is eyeballing 22,000 city jobs – not a good sign.

The good news is that a pay raise is quietly on track with the blessing of the White House and House Democrats. The bad news is that feds aren’t likely to get the 3% they are pushing. The actual news is that a raise of any size may happen in the midst of a pandemic that could be with us a long time. A federal pay raise is an economic shot in the arm even if you don’t work for Uncle Sam, or maybe don’t even work. Each federal worker, by some estimates, helps support six community jobs from cooks and parking lot attendants to real estate brokers, merchants and the folks who fix our plumbing, roofs, and entertain us. A federal pay raise of whatever amount is worth at least as much to individuals and businesses in Riverside, California; Ogden, Utah; Fayettville, North Carolina; Naperville, Illinois; Anderson, Indiana; Metairie, Lousiana; as it is in D.C.

A bigger federal pay raise would of course, be better — at least for feds. Health premiums are going up next year. The impact of COVID-19 on medical costs is TBD. While related costs have skyrocketed, many people have deferred other medical treatments, visits or elective surgery for obvious reasons. So more, as always for the recipients, would be better.

For a look at where the feds are, and where the 2021 pay raise will have the biggest economic impact, check out this list from a 2018 Office of Personnel Management report on the location of federal workers by city and state:

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: 282,666

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: 56,400

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 47,146

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD: 41,835

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA: 35,488

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 32,984

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA: 32,368

Los Angeles-Beach-Anaheim, CA: 30,839

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI: 28,765

San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 27,574

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 26,870

Oklahoma City, OK: 25,005

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 22,745

Urban Honolulu, HI: 21,913

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 21,805

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL: 20,844

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: 19,985

Kansas City, MO-KS: 18,774

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA: 18,430

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 17,866

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA: 16,887

Ogden-Clearfield, UT: 16,631

Huntsville, AL: 16,080

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL: 15,820

St. Louis, MO-IL: 15,620

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI: 15,519

Dayton, OH: 15,515

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ: 14,213

Warner Robins, GA: 13,680

Cleveland-Elyria, OH: 12,551

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: 12,481

Richmond, VA: 12,262

Jacksonville, FL: 12,211

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 12,182

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN: 11,550

Albuquerque, NM: 11,369

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: 11,155

Fayetteville, NC: 10,996

Pittsburgh, PA: 10,369

El Paso, TX: 9,972

Columbus, OH: 9,962

Tucson, AZ: 9,446

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 9,437

California-Lexington Park, MD: 9,273

New Orleans-Metairie, LA: 9,115

Bakersfield, CA: 8,932

Colorado Springs, CO: 8,867

Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 8,704

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN: 8,647

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 8,526

Meantime, for an update on the status of the 2021 pay raise and the impact of the proposed payroll tax changes on your paycheck, read this story from fellow Federal Report writer and Federal News Network reporter Nicole Ogrysko.

