On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Report

Boost your Social Security 68% — this is not a drill!

Mike Causey@mcauseyWFED
July 19, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      

If the government offered you a guaranteed 6%-8% investment, would you take it?

What if you could boost the value of your first Social Security check? Would you do what it takes?

Well, if you are 62 or younger, you can do it. All it takes is patience and the ability (and will) to wait until age 70 to apply for benefits.

If you are older, like me, you may want to kick yourself. Or take a nap. Or read on and pass this information along to the younger folk in your office or family.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The process is simple. If you can, go eight years after you are first eligible to apply for the lifetime, inflation-proof benefit currently going to 69 million Americans — including federal and postal worker retirees who are under the new (since the mid-1980s) Federal Employee Retirement System.

Many people are aware of the SS enhancer option. But lots don’t understand how it works. Others don’t like it because it means that if they die before becoming eligible for the bigger check, they will have “lost” money. The fact that they will also be dead doesn’t enter into their equation.

Deciding when to start collecting Social Security isn’t an issue for people who genuinely need the payment-for-life sooner-rather-than-later. It would be nice to get more. But waiting two, four, six or eight years to collect it isn’t a realistic option.

The take-now-or-wait option is one of the many things benefits expert Tammy Flanagan talks about with her clients, active and retired. And she discussed it at length on last week’s Your Turn radio show. You can listen to that by clicking here

For many it is not an option. But for lots of people, it is an eye-popping option that would boost their lifetime Social Security payments by tens of thousands of dollars. 

So how does it work? Check out these examples of someone with a starting Social Security benefit at age 62 of $1,500. If that person waited until age 66 to collect, the monthly benefit would jump to $2,000. If that same individual waited 8 years to collect, at age 70 they would start out with a monthly benefit of $2,640 per month — a whooping 76% difference.

 So is it worth it to you? Can you afford to wait to apply? More importantly, can you afford not to wait?

 Your call. Your choice. You know best what would work for you.

        Read more: Federal Report

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Jonathan Tercasio

On this day (July 20) in 1976, Hank Aaron hit his 755th and final homerun of his career. Hammerin’ Hank, then a 42-year-old Milwaukee Brewer, sailed a pitch from Angels pitcher Dick Drago over left field to help his team win 6-2. He retired later that season due to knee injuries.

Source: The Undefeated

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement.

Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Lucky7trader)White piggy bank on the car, Money-saving concept for insurance, or traveling during retirement.

    Want a much needed retirement? Work an extra two years!

    Federal Report Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    Worried about saving enough for retirement? You’re not alone!

    Federal Report Read more
Related Topics
All News Benefits Commentary Federal Employee Retirement System Federal Report federal retirement Mike Causey Pay Pay & Benefits Retirement Social Security

Comments

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 16, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.0185 -0.0335 3.28%
L 2025 11.8583 -0.0342 6.29%
L 2030 41.8106 -0.1601 7.91%
L 2035 12.5538 -0.0529 8.63%
L 2040 47.4926 -0.2176 9.36%
L 2045 13.0080 -0.0638 9.98%
L 2050 28.4903 -0.1489 10.62%
L 2055 13.9799 -0.0879 13.00%
L 2060 13.9799 -0.0879 13.00%
L 2065 13.9799 -0.0879 13.00%
G Fund 16.6261 0.0007 0.65%
F Fund 21.0242 -0.0138 -1.49%
C Fund 64.9144 -0.4934 15.24%
S Fund 81.8446 -0.6193 15.47%
I Fund 38.5309 -0.1554 8.99%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo