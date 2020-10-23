On Air: Leaders & Legends
Taking control of the Naval Aviation Museum

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
October 23, 2020 12:25 pm
The Naval Aviation Museum is a dream for flight enthusiasts, with everything from biplanes to Blue Angels jets. Behind the museum is a Foundation, which actively participates in educating potential future aviators. To learn more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the foundation’s recently appointed CEO and President, retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

