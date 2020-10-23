Taking control of the Naval Aviation Museum

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
The Naval Aviation Museum is a dream for flight enthusiasts, with everything from biplanes to Blue Angels jets. Behind the museum is a Foundation, which actively participates in educating potential future aviators. To learn more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the foundation’s recently appointed CEO and President, retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad.
