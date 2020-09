Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Is it even possible to change the culture of something as bulky as the United States Navy? So that diversity and inclusion are woven into mission and performance? Charles Barber is going to try. He’s an Army veteran brought in as advisor to the vice admiral in charge of personnel and diversity. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.