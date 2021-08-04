On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Navy

Extreme weather threats prompt Navy to ensure energy independence, facility climate resilience

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 4, 2021 9:06 am
Weather at seaside piers or at inland support facilities, the Navy is working to ensure energy independence so it can keep going if the power goes out. It’s also working to increase facility resilience to extreme weather and rising tides. For more, at the Sea Air Space conference, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with James Balocki, the acting principal deputy assistant Secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment.

All News climate change Defense Defense News energy efficiency extreme weather Facilities/Construction Federal Drive James Balocki Management military bases Navy SeaAirSpace Tom Temin

