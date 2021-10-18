The Navy seeks the next generation of energetics for more potent weapons

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the military, any advantage in weapons has a lot to do with energetics, the materials that explode and power projectiles. Recently the Navy awarded other transaction authority money to the National Armaments Consortium for the Naval Energetic Systems and Technology program. For more, ironically at last week’s big Army symposium, Federal Drive with Tom Temin caught up with consortium executive director Charlie Zisette.