Key trends for procurement in 2019



Angela Styles, partner at Bracewell LLP, joined Off the Shelf this week for a wide-ranging discussion of some of the key trends shaping the federal procurement landscape.

Styles shared her thoughts regarding the increasing role of Other Transactions Authority (OTAs), the implications of Section 846 and General Services Administration’s eCommerce efforts, and the JEDI cloud procurement.

She also shared her insights into what keeps commercial firms from entering the federal market. Chief among the barriers are the government’s intellectual property provisions, onerous subcontract flow-downs, and costs and risks associated with oversight from organizations like the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. However, there are great opportunities for government and industry working together for innovation.

Finally Styles highlighted the opportunities for private firms working with the National Labs. The National Labs provide unique opportunities for technology transfer from government to industry, and technical support to private firms.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.