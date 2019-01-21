Listen Live Sports

Key trends for procurement in 2019

January 21, 2019 8:10 am
 
Angela Styles, partner at Bracewell LLP, joined Off the Shelf this week for a wide-ranging discussion of some of the key trends shaping the federal procurement landscape.

Head show of Angela Styles
Angela Styles, partner, Bracewell LLP

Styles shared her thoughts regarding the increasing role of Other Transactions Authority (OTAs), the implications of Section 846 and General Services Administration’s eCommerce efforts, and the JEDI cloud procurement.

She also shared her insights into what keeps commercial firms from entering the federal market.  Chief among the barriers are the government’s intellectual property provisions, onerous subcontract flow-downs, and costs and risks associated with oversight from organizations like the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. However, there are great opportunities for government and industry working together for innovation.

Finally Styles highlighted the opportunities for private firms working with the National Labs. The National Labs provide unique opportunities for technology transfer from government to industry, and technical support to private firms.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

