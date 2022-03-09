Trending:
The logistics of fuel storage in INDOPACOM and the military’s moving contract

March 9, 2022 12:00 am
On this episode of On DoD, a bit of a logistics focus.

First, we talk with Tim Walton, a fellow at the Hudson Institute, about DoD’s somewhat surprising decision to close down its Red Hill fuel storage facility near Honolulu.

We’ll also talk with Al Thompson, the CEO of HomeSafe Alliance. That’s the company U.S. Transportation Command finally selected to reform the military’s household goods moving system. HomeSafe has a green light to get to work on the multibillion dollar contract, now that the Government Accountability Office has dismissed each of the bid protests that challenged it.

Jared Serbu

Jared Serbu is deputy editor of Federal News Network and reports on the Defense Department’s contracting, legislative, workforce and IT issues.

