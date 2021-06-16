On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Library of Congress seeks public’s help in releasing WWII-era Law Library documents

June 16, 2021 7:36 am
The Library of Congress just launched a new crowdsourcing campaign to expand access to unreleased Law Library documents dating back to the World War II era. For what it’s all about, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the the director of the Law Library editorial and publishing office, Luis Acosta, and law library senior legal information specialist, Stephen Mayeaux.

