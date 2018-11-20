PHOTOS: President Trump pardons a turkey

Two turkeys were chosen from South Dakota to be pardoned by President Donald Trump during the annual White House ceremony ahead of Thanksgiving. They were brought into the Willard Intercontinental Hotel after their arrival on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Two lucky turkeys from South Dakota visited the White House today.

Peas and Carrots, as they were named by President Donald Trump, will both be spared this Thanksgiving. They will be moved to Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit to be cared for by veterinarians and students. Last year’s turkeys, Drumstick and Wishbone, were also sent to the school.

Peas was chosen by the public to receive the official presidential pardon. The President and first lady Melania Trump arrived in the White House Rose Garden on Nov. 20 to complete the 71st National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony.