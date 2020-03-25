Nonprofit supports families of NIH patients in clinical trials

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Institutes of Health is one of the crown jewels of American medicine. Among its services are clinical trials for patients with no where else to go. Often the patients have families for whom the trial is no less a hardship. That’s where the nonprofit Friends of Patients at the NIH comes in. Director Heidi Williams joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more information about the organization, which is a recipient of Tom’s upcoming Motorcycle Ride for Charity.

