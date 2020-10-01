Federal News Network launches new and improved website

Washington, D.C. (October 1, 2020) – Federal News Network today announced the launch of its new and improved website.

A popular and important source of breaking news, information and analysis for federal government employees and contractors, the redesigned Federal News Network site is now even better. Visitors will find it easier to search, learn and act on the news and information that regularly helps them navigate their dynamic environment.

New features:

Simplified navigation

Improved search

More visibility for highly sought after and long-running programs including Federal Drive, Ask the CIO, On DoD, and more!

New Editor’s Pick section

On Air/Trending bar

“For the past 20 years, the federal community has come to rely on Federal News Network online and on-air to keep them informed and educated about the constant changes that federal employees and contractors face from the White House and from Capitol Hill. Our new website is the next step in our journey to be the premier federal news organization serving more than 1.8 million federal employees and more than 4 million contractors,” said Joel Oxley, General Manager of Federal News Network.

Federal News Network (then called WTOP2), the world’s first, Internet-only, all-news radio station was created in February 2000 with a focus on the federal community. Federal News Network is owned by Hubbard Radio.

In 2004, Federal News Network moved onto the radio airwaves on 1050 AM. In 2008, it moved again to a clear channel 150,000 watt station on 1500 AM.

In addition to broadcasting on 1500 AM, the radio signal can also be heard live online.

In 2018, the news organization was renamed (then called Federal News Radio) to Federal News Network.

Be sure to download our mobile app — and if you have any questions, comments or concerns you can contact us here.