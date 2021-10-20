On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sammies finalists were early architects of COVID vaccines

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 20, 2021 11:01 am
It didn’t take long into the global COVID-19 pandemic before Chinese researchers posted the genetic sequence of the virus online. And it was only about two days later that two researchers at the National Institutes of Health designed the basic outlines of COVID vaccines. For their work, doctors Kizzmekia Corbett and Barney Graham are finalists in this year’s Service to American Medals program. Barney Graham joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more information.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

