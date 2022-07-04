On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Robert O'Shaughnessy
July 4, 2022
2 min read
      

Across the federal government, agencies are celebrating the Fourth of July. This year’s holiday falls on a Monday, giving many in the federal workforce a long weekend. Of course, there are also many federal employees working today to keep the rest of us safe. We have collected some images shared by agencies across the government and consolidated them here.

First off, the National Parks Service posted this on their Twitter account reminding everyone of all the monuments and parks that they manage. This evening, the National Mall, managed by NPS, will be host to fireworks in Washington, DC.

The armed forces also wished everyone a great holiday:

Elsewhere in the government, the National Archives and Records Administration celebrated in style. Pictured below is the Acting Archivist of the United States, Debra Steidel Wall standing with a few costumed colonists.

National Archives photo

In Boston, the USS Constitution set sail in celebration of Independence Day.

U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer

In Poznan, Poland, U.S. soldiers celebrated with lunch and a cake.

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera
U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera

In Asunción, Paraguay, Marines prepared for an Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy.

U.S. Embassy Asunción photo

 

 

 

      

