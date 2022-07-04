From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

Across the federal government, agencies are celebrating the Fourth of July. This year’s holiday falls on a Monday, giving many in the federal workforce a long weekend. Of course, there are also many federal employees working today to keep the rest of us safe. We have collected some images shared by agencies across the government and consolidated them here. First off, the National Parks Service posted this on their Twitter account reminding everyone of all... READ MORE

Across the federal government, agencies are celebrating the Fourth of July. This year’s holiday falls on a Monday, giving many in the federal workforce a long weekend. Of course, there are also many federal employees working today to keep the rest of us safe. We have collected some images shared by agencies across the government and consolidated them here.

First off, the National Parks Service posted this on their Twitter account reminding everyone of all the monuments and parks that they manage. This evening, the National Mall, managed by NPS, will be host to fireworks in Washington, DC.

National parks are home to many of the nation’s most beloved monuments, historic sites, & landscapes. They tell stories from the road to revolution & creation of a new nation, to the journey of people continuing the fight for the freedom & liberty that our nation was founded on. pic.twitter.com/AG6T7Kf7ga — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) July 4, 2022

The armed forces also wished everyone a great holiday:

Happy 4th of July from the world’s greatest Air Force 💥 pic.twitter.com/Mw6qxkidx2 — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) July 4, 2022

#DYK

John Adams believed July 2nd was the correct date to celebrate and would reportedly turn down invitations to appear at July 4th events in protest. Adams & Thomas Jefferson both died July 4, 1826 – the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/MnVkqUnQdB — U.S. Army (@USArmy) July 4, 2022

Elsewhere in the government, the National Archives and Records Administration celebrated in style. Pictured below is the Acting Archivist of the United States, Debra Steidel Wall standing with a few costumed colonists.

In Boston, the USS Constitution set sail in celebration of Independence Day.

In Poznan, Poland, U.S. soldiers celebrated with lunch and a cake.

In Asunción, Paraguay, Marines prepared for an Independence Day celebration at the U.S. Embassy.