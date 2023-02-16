Now any well-meaning citizen can help refugees resettled in the United States

Lots of people flowing past the U.S. southern border really are refugees, who deserve protection. Now the State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services have jointly started up a way to let regular citizens help refugees resettle in the United States. It’s called Welcome Corps. For more on Welcome Corp, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with the Senior Adviser for the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration at...

Lots of people flowing past the U.S. southern border really are refugees, who deserve protection. Now the State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services have jointly started up a way to let regular citizens help refugees resettle in the United States. It’s called Welcome Corps. For more on Welcome Corp, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with the Senior Adviser for the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration at State, Rosanna Kim.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin

So tell us about Welcome Corp, who is this aimed at? And then we’ll get into how it actually works as a program. But who are you trying to draw in to the core?

Rosanna Kim

As you may know, the Welcome Corp when we announced it, we announced it as the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement, in four decades. You may know that, in the traditional system, the State Department has, traditionally, partnered with nonprofit resettlement agencies, to provide initial resettlement assistance and support to newly arriving refugees, through the Welcome Corps, really, leaning on American communities, everyday Americans, to step up and take on a leading role, in providing that initial resettlement assistance and support to newly arriving refugees. This program is designed to serve refugees who are admitted through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program or U.S. RAP as we refer to.

Tom Temin

And that program goes back some years, doesn’t it?

Rosanna Kim

That’s right. So we formalize the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program in 1980. And that’s, essentially, setting up the system we know it today. The system hasn’t changed much since then. So as I said, traditionally, we have got a very strong partnership with our resettlement agencies. Now we’re really creating new opportunities for Americans to get directly involved.

Tom Temin

And because the people that need the help, the refugees came through that program, the older program, that way that those willing to help can be assured they really are refugees, deserving of this protection and not criminal elements or something trying to get into the United States.

Rosanna Kim

That’s right. So all refugees who are processed through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. They are some of the most highly vetted immigrant populations to the United States. So they must undergo a number of different checks, including verification of the refugee status by [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)] security vetting, by a number of U.S. Intelligence Agencies, as well as a medical check. So these are folks, who we have determined to be a refugee, in need of protection, in need of resettlement. And we can safely resettle here in the United States.

Tom Temin

And give us a sense of the numbers, right now, of people coming in that are refugees under the U.S RAP program.

Rosanna Kim

Well, the president has set a very ambitious goal for us. He hopes that we can resettle 125,000 refugees, this fiscal year. Were working very hard to meet that target. Now, when the president said it, he knew that we wouldn’t be able to meet it right away. As I think you may know, in previous years, the program faced a lot of challenges, the domestic infrastructure was severely underfunded, the target had been reduced. And so we’re working very hard to build back up. And this initiative, the Welcome Corps is part of that effort. We’re trying to expand our domestic resettlement capacity. And we believe that, by tapping into the energy, the enthusiasm, the interest of everyday Americans, can private sponsors, we can grow our capacity, alongside, the critical work that our resettlement agency partners will continue to do.

Tom Temin

And the capacity to resettle refugees, what does it consist o? Like, apartment buildings, and help with getting jobs and this kind of thing? Someone lands here and they really often don’t have much, correct?

Rosanna Kim

That’s right. So through the Welcome Corps, we’re asking private sponsors to take on similar amounts of responsibility, that our resettlement agencies partners do in the traditional programs. So that means, they’re going to be providing support to arriving refugees for the first 90 days, of their arrival. They’re going to provide many of the same types of initial supports and services. We’re talking about picking folks up from the airport, finding them affordable housing, connecting them to services, enrolling kids in school, connecting adults to language learning and employment opportunities. And really putting them on a path to integration. This is just the beginning of the journey for many arriving refugees. But we believe, Americans can play a really critical role and do what the what Americans do best, be guides, friends and neighbors, to folks arriving here, rebuilding here in United States.

Tom Temin

And the traditional nonprofits that you mentioned earlier. What types of organizations are those? Are like churches or social service agencies? Who has traditionally done this?

Rosanna Kim

What you said is exactly right. So currently, we partner with 10 nonprofit organizations, that serve as resettlement agencies. Many of them are faith based. Many of them are experienced, social service providers. So many organizations you may be familiar with, for example, the International Rescue Committee, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, Church World Service. So a dedicated, sort of, network of partners that do this work well. And actually, I should say, through the Welcome Corps, we’re partnering with a new kind of consortium of actors. But actually, that consortium includes, two of our current resettlement agency partners. And so the team that is behind the Welcome Corp is a team of experts, with dedicated experience and refugee resettlement.

Tom Temin

We’re speaking with Rosanna Kim. She is senior advisor for the Bureau of Population Refugees and Migration at the State Department. And let’s talk about the Welcome Corp, which will seek to get individuals. You’re partnering with [Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)], what are the terms of that partnership? What does HHS bring to it?

Rosanna Kim

We’ve been working really closely with our colleagues at HHS and in particular, in the Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR. the Welcome Corps, as I said, we designed it to mirror the, traditional, resettlement program the State Department is involved in and that’s initial, sort of, resettlement first 90 days. But as we know, that’s just the beginning of the journey for many resettled refugees or partners at ORR played a critical role in thinking through, what happens, during and after those 90 days. And how do we continue to provide services that put refugees on a path to successful integration? And so since the Welcome Corp, the formal level of responsibility, we’re asking private sponsors to cover is, just that first 90 days. We’re thinking really hard about, how do we help sponsors prepare for what comes after this 90 days. Of course, we expect that sponsors will continue to play a critical role, as friends and as neighbors. But in terms of, that formal kind of responsibility, what happens afterwards and how we make sure that sponsor refugees get connections to those longer term services, that are funded by our ORR partners. That’s really where the partnership and collaboration has been. Just thinking through that kind of entire journey and how we make sure that sponsor refugees continue to access those services.

Tom Temin

And for individuals that want to participate and become sponsors and helpers of refugees. I imagine, those people have to be vetted pretty carefully, too, don’t they?

Rosanna Kim

That’s right. Of course. As I said, refugees themselves, are some of the most highly vetted immigrant populations to the United States. But we owe it to them, by the same token, to make sure that they are being supported by individuals who are capable and who lead certified as appropriate to participate in this program. So all private sponsors, they will need to go through an application process that our partners are managing, as part of the Welcome Corps. That application process is now live, welcomecorp.org. And that includes passing a background check, showing proof of financial means, all sponsors will have to raise a certain amount of private funds, to show their kind of commitment to this program. And also, will need to submit an application that includes what we’re calling, a Welcome Plan. And that’s a way to make sure that we’re asking sponsors to explain to us, how are they going to provide all those equivalent services, I mentioned, that resettlement agencies have to provide. What’s the plan for finding housing and enrolling kids in school. And so that whole application, sort of package, the checks, the Welcome Plan itself, is vetted by our partners to certify and approve groups to participate.

Tom Temin

Yeah, it sounds a little bit more complicated than it might seem at first glance. Because for example, finding housing that the refugee can afford, if you have a wealthy, well heeled, but well meaning, type of sponsor, they might not even know where to begin to look for that kind of thing.

Rosanna Kim

Yeah, that’s right. And so as part of the Welcome Corp, our partners are also thinking through how we provide training to sponsors to educate them to help them think through the process, other kinds of resources, to help them fill out the application. But really, all Americans participating the Welcome Corp are going to receive support, every step of the way. From experts behind this program, we’ll help them think through what it means to resettle refugees. It’s not an insignificant responsibility. But it’s one that we believe and I’ve already seen, Americans step up and really extraordinary ways to take on. So folks going through this process will receive that kind of support, from experts, really guide them along the way.

Tom Temin

And can people band together in small groups, say, they used to have like, the adopt-a-road program in neighborhoods. Could you have an adopt-a-refugee, with some of your friends and neighbors?

Rosanna Kim

That’s exactly the model that we designed for Welcome Corp. And it’s a model that is, grounded really, in best practice for, actually, how other countries have designed very similar programs. So through the Welcome Corp, individuals who are participating, will have to form what we’re calling, a private sponsor group. That’s a group of, at least, five or more individuals, we’re talking to American citizens or permanent residents, adults over the age of 18. All residing in or near the community where they expect to help resettle a refugee. And really, that group model is really important. This isn’t just about providing that kind of financial support for their services. It’s really about Americans coming together as communities, to offer the support. And we know, that this work is done best, when it’s done in a group. So that’s exactly right.

Tom Temin

And will these sponsors have direct contact with refugees? For example, suppose, they wanted to have them in a home for dinner, that type of thing. Is that possible?

Rosanna Kim

Yes. And I mean, this is very much what we expect to happen in the program. And in many ways, I think it’s one of the best aspects of the program. Groups are going to be there on the front lines, welcoming the family that they’re going to support. And I think they’re going to build out that, really important, social connection. Refugees are not only leaving behind their homes and their possessions, but they’re leaving behind their own friends, their own social networks and so when they arrive in the United States, a really key part of their integration is, is making sure that they can feel a part of their new communities. And I think sponsors, that kind of social connection you kind of mentioned, inviting folks to meals and sharing cultural perspectives and connections. It’s going to be a really powerful part of, what we hope, will make this program successful.

Tom Temin

And sometimes refugees are forced out of a nation, through threats of violence or political reprisal or jailing. But they might have been people with some means in their own countries. Is there also a process to help them extract the wealth they did have left behind, say, in banks in their home countries, such that they can help themselves get established here?

Rosanna Kim

I can’t speak to the specifics of that process. But what I will say is, when we think about refugee resettlement, it’s a tool really, that’s only available to less than 1% of refugees around the world. And we’re talking about folks really, who is determined, that there is no other durable solution for them. They can’t remain and integrate in the country where they may have fled to, they can’t return to their home country. And so it’s part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which the Welcome Corps right is part of and serving. When refugees are screens and determined to be needed for resettlement. They’re really determined to be, many of the world’s most vulnerable and ones where truly the only durable solution available to them, is resettling in a third country and in our case resettling to the United States.

Tom Temin

I guess it’s better here than in some of the horrible refugee camps that have sprouted up all over the world, where people seemed caught in an endless limbo.

Rosanna Kim

That’s right, as I said, folks who are coming here being resettled through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, they’re ones where we determine their needs are that durable solution. And that durable solutions, third country resettlement. And my coming here in the United States, given an opportunity to kind of rebuild their lives here, in search of safety and protection. and the Welcome Corp, kind of, now a new aspects, that can help really put them on solid ground and again, put them on that path to integration.

Tom Temin

And a final question, how are you getting the word out to communities and people that might want to avail themselves of the corp? And have you had much take up so far?

Rosanna Kim

It’s a great question. And, actually, one of the things we’re doing is talking to folks like you. So thank you, we are working very hard to get the word out. We announced the program on Jan. 19. And the response has been really extraordinary. I think we’ve had thousands of people sign up for the information sessions and application sessions, that are available on the website. Really delighted and moved, by the interests of the American people, which we always, sort of, suspected what would happen, but it’s great to see it in real time. Anyone who wants to learn more can go to the website. Again, that’s welcomecorps.org. And we’re working really hard with our partners, to really get the word out to Americans all over the country. Really, what’s going to make this program successful, is everyday Americans, where they are, finding out and getting involved. So we’re really eager and excited. And you’ll see more from us in the coming weeks and months as we continue to roll the program out.