Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: Taking in the lights

December 9, 2019 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
12.09.19 -- Recreation News

Jory Heckman

Download audio

Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman spoke with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • Merry Main Street in Westminster. The winter market and lights in Bellefonte, PA The Garden ion Lights at Annmarie Gardens in Solomons. Celtic Family Christmas at The Majestic Theater in Gettysburg. And more!

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News fun stuff Karl Teel Radio Interviews Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|13 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein