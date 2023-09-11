Honoring the 22nd anniversary of 9/11

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin honors victims killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Every year federal agencies around the nation pay their respects and honor the victims who died in the attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Federal News Network have put together a photo gallery of agencies remembering the tragic events that impacted all Americans. Please join us in commemoration of 9/11.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.