A federal employee’s guide to the administration’s reorganization efforts

September 5, 2018 1:59 am
 
The Trump administration proposed a major reorganization of the federal government on June 21, calling for merging the Education and Labor departments, dismantling of the Office of Personnel Management and shifting its functions to other offices, and numerous other initiatives. The reorganization proposal is the latest in a long line of federal government overhaul proposals announced by administrations from both parties.

Federal News Radio has narrowed this reorganization down to 13 distinct proposals that federal employees should stay aware of, and which agency, department or mission of government they affect.

Mouse over the images below to see the latest news for each effort, and click “read more” to see all our coverage on its progress since the initial proposal in June.

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

