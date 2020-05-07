New retirement claims up in April but OPM backlog down amid coronavirus slump

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|May 06, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|20.6121
|-0.0372
|(2.15%)
|L 2020
|28.3256
|-0.0542
|(2.76%)
|L 2030
|31.7282
|-0.1495
|(7.54%)
|L 2040
|34.2592
|-0.1915
|(9.17%)
|L 2050
|19.6706
|-0.1243
|(10.63%)
|G Fund
|16.4294
|0.0003
|0.47%
|F Fund
|20.5820
|-0.0595
|4.94%
|C Fund
|41.9050
|-0.2923
|(9.35%)
|S Fund
|45.8097
|-0.1500
|(16.78%)
|I Fund
|26.0521
|-0.2606
|(17.74%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.