OPM retirement backlog slips slightly as processing time increases

|Aug 14, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.5401
|-0.013
|0.87%
|L 2025
|10.4060
|-0.014
|0.00%
|L 2030
|35.6006
|-0.0579
|-0.06%
|L 2035
|10.5358
|-0.0189
|0.00%
|L 2040
|39.2841
|-0.0765
|-0.41%
|L 2045
|10.6252
|-0.0222
|0.00%
|L 2050
|22.9823
|-0.0513
|-0.78%
|L 2055
|10.8035
|-0.0285
|0.00%
|L 2060
|10.8035
|-0.0286
|0.00%
|L 2065
|10.8037
|-0.0285
|0.00%
|G Fund
|16.4608
|0.0003
|0.65%
|F Fund
|21.0562
|-0.0135
|7.66%
|C Fund
|49.8978
|-0.0055
|2.31%
|S Fund
|58.3233
|-0.0821
|-0.47%
|I Fund
|31.0949
|-0.2126
|-9.01%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.