Retirement claims remained steady while backlog inched down in June

|Jul 10, 2020
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.2562
|0.0387
|(0.23%)
|L 2025
|10.1058
|0.0426
|-
|L 2030
|34.3736
|0.1744
|(2.80%)
|L 2035
|10.1387
|0.0565
|-
|L 2040
|37.6769
|0.2288
|(3.64%)
|L 2045
|10.1607
|0.0661
|-
|L 2050
|21.9144
|0.1522
|(4.42%)
|L 2055
|10.2014
|0.0870
|-
|L 2060
|10.2014
|0.0869
|-
|L 2065
|10.2015
|0.0869
|-
|G Fund
|16.4502
|0.0003
|0.59%
|F Fund
|21.0288
|-0.0261
|6.08%
|C Fund
|47.0497
|0.4882
|(3.15%)
|S Fund
|54.1006
|0.7191
|(5.85%)
|I Fund
|29.6343
|0.1182
|(11.08%)
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.