Retired federal, military executives take on hunger caused by school closures

School’s out. That, plus the inability of schools to host gatherings, means children across the country don’t have access this summer to school lunches. Many will go hungry. To help, a group of retired federal and military executives gathered under a Council for a Strong America initiative called Mission Readiness. The Mission Readiness unit has started a program called Bridging the Summer Meals Gap. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to retired Army Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost.