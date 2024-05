In April, for the first time in 2024, Thrift Savings Plan funds posted all negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund.

For the first time in 2024, Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns in April. The exception was the government securities investment G fund. This comes after seeing mostly positive returns last month in March. The G fund saw its postings drop from 0.38% to 0.35% in April.

With negative returns for the rest of the funds, the year-to-date for the fixed income index investment F fund shrunk to 5.22%, while the G fund remained at 4.65% for the last 12 months.

The common stock index C fund still posted the highest Year-To-Date return at 6.03%, and a 10.88% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds also posted negative returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted a -4.06% return, with year-to-date returns of 4%, and 12.50% returns for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — April 2024 Returns Fund April 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.35% 1.41% 4.65% F fund -2.47% -3.20% 5.22% C fund -4.08% 6.03% 10.88% S fund -6.46 0.01% 8.87% I fund 3.17% 2.60% 5.09% L Income -0.95% 1.85% 4.26% L 2025 1.27% 2.12% 7.04% L 2030 -2.48% 2.76% 6.76% L 2035 -2.76% 2.87% 9.06% L 2040 -3.03% 2.99% 7.32% L 2045 -3.27% 3.09% 10.03% L 2050 -3.49% 3.22% 9.07% L 2055 -4.06% 3.98% 12.53% L 2060 -4.06% 3.98% 12.53% L 2065 -4.06% 3.97% 12.52%

