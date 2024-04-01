TSP sees all positive returns in March

Thrift Savings Plan continues to see positive returns in March, with improvements made in the fixed income index Investment F fund and the government securities Investment G fund. The F fund posted a 0.87% return, after last month posting a -1.41% return. The G fund also made a slight increase from 0.33% to 0.38% in March.
The year-to date for the F fund is still in the positives up to 5.30%, as well as the G fund up to 4.65% in the last 12 months.
With all funds seeing positive returns in March, the common stock index C fund posted the highest Year-To-Date return at 10.55%, and a 11.03% return over the last 12 months.