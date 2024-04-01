On Air: Your Federal Life
TSP sees all positive returns in March

Thrift Savings Plan continues to see positive returns in March, with improvements made in the fixed income index F fund and the government securities G fund.

Derace Lauderdale
April 1, 2024 6:46 pm
Thrift Savings Plan continues to see positive returns in March, with improvements made in the fixed income index Investment F fund and the government securities Investment G fund. The F fund posted a 0.87% return, after last month posting a -1.41% return. The G fund also made a slight increase from 0.33% to 0.38% in March.

The year-to date for the F fund is still in the positives up to 5.30%, as well as the G fund up to 4.65% in the last 12 months.

With all funds seeing positive returns in March, the common stock index C fund posted the highest Year-To-Date return at 10.55%,  and a 11.03% return over the last 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 all posted a 3.26% return, with year-to-date returns of 8.38% and showing 14% returns for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — March 2024 Returns
Fund March 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.38% 1.05% 4.65%
F fund 0.87% -0.74% 5.30%
C fund 3.22% 10.55% 11.03%
S fund 3.33% 6.92% 9.23%
I fund 3.36% 5.96% 5.26%
L Income 1.15% 2.82% 4.33%
L 2025 1.39% 3.43% 7.57%
L 2030 2.16% 5.38% 6.93%
L 2035 2.33% 5.79% 10.09%
L 2040 2.50% 6.22% 7.53%
L 2045 2.66% 6.58% 11.24%
L 2050 2.79% 6.95% 9.42%
L 2055 3.26% 8.38% 14.08%
L 2060 3.26% 8.38% 14.08%
L 2065 3.26% 8.37% 14.07%

Derace Lauderdale

Derace Lauderdale is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

