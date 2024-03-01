On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP returns for February bring investors mostly positive news

Michele Sandiford
March 1, 2024 5:45 pm
Thrift Savings Plan returns remained mostly positive in February, with only one fund posting negative returns. The small capitalization stock index Investment S fund led the returns with a 6.03% return, bouncing back from last month‘s -2.44% return.

The fixed-income investment index F fund was the only fund in the negative for February with a -1.41% return. The F fund is negative year to date, still up 3.29% in the last 12 months.

 

With most funds in the positive column for the month, all funds are also in the black for the year-to-date. The common stock index C fund is posting the highest year to date return at 7.10%, and a 30.41% return over the past 12 months.

 

 

 

 

 

 

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 continue to show healthy growth with year-to-date returns of 4.95% and showing 23.25% returns for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — February 2024 Returns
Fund February 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.33% 0.67% 4.28%
F fund -1.41% -1.60% 3.29%
C fund 5.34% 7.10% 30.41%
S fund 6.03% 3.48% 18.93%
I fund 2.74% 2.51% 15.19%
L Income 1.29% 1.66% 8.96%
L 2025 1.63% 2.01% 10.93%
L 2030 2.74% 3.15% 15.64%
L 2035 2.96% 3.38% 16.75%
L 2040 3.20% 3.62% 17.87%
L 2045 3.41% 3.83% 18.81%
L 2050 3.62% 4.04% 19.78%
L 2055 4.48% 4.95% 23.25%
L 2060 4.48% 4.95% 23.25%
L 2065 4.48% 4.95% 23.25%

Michele Sandiford

Michele Sandiford is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

 

