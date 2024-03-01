TSP returns for February bring investors mostly positive news

Thrift Savings Plan returns remained mostly positive in February, with only one fund posting negative returns. The small capitalization stock index Investment S fund led the returns with a 6.03% return, bouncing back from last month‘s -2.44% return.
The fixed-income investment index F fund was the only fund in the negative for February with a -1.41% return. The F fund is negative year to date, still up 3.29% in the last 12 months.
With most funds in the positive column for the month, all funds are also in the black for the year-to-date. The common stock index C fund is posting the highest year to date return at 7.10%, and a 30.41% return over the past 12 months.