TSP returns for February bring investors mostly positive news

Thrift Savings Plan returns remained mostly positive in February, with only one fund posting negative returns.

Thrift Savings Plan returns remained mostly positive in February, with only one fund posting negative returns. The small capitalization stock index Investment S fund led the returns with a 6.03% return, bouncing back from last month‘s -2.44% return.

The fixed-income investment index F fund was the only fund in the negative for February with a -1.41% return. The F fund is negative year to date, still up 3.29% in the last 12 months.

With most funds in the positive column for the month, all funds are also in the black for the year-to-date. The common stock index C fund is posting the highest year to date return at 7.10%, and a 30.41% return over the past 12 months.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns. The L 2055, L 2060 and L 2065 continue to show healthy growth with year-to-date returns of 4.95% and showing 23.25% returns for the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — February 2024 Returns Fund February 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.33% 0.67% 4.28% F fund -1.41% -1.60% 3.29% C fund 5.34% 7.10% 30.41% S fund 6.03% 3.48% 18.93% I fund 2.74% 2.51% 15.19% L Income 1.29% 1.66% 8.96% L 2025 1.63% 2.01% 10.93% L 2030 2.74% 3.15% 15.64% L 2035 2.96% 3.38% 16.75% L 2040 3.20% 3.62% 17.87% L 2045 3.41% 3.83% 18.81% L 2050 3.62% 4.04% 19.78% L 2055 4.48% 4.95% 23.25% L 2060 4.48% 4.95% 23.25% L 2065 4.48% 4.95% 23.25%

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.