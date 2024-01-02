On Air: Federal News Network
TSP returns offer strong finish in December

Michele Sandiford
January 2, 2024 7:01 pm
In December, TSP returns continued a climb that brought continued positive returns for the year. The small cap stock index investment, S fund once again posted the highest gains at 10.45%, and finished the year with 23.30% annual return.

December was the second month in a row that all funds posted positive returns. The government securities investment G fund posted the lowest returns for December at 0.39%, just short of last month’s 0.41%. The 12 month returns for the fund were still positive at 4.22%.

 

The common stock index C fund continued to post the highest returns for the year at 26.25%.

 

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns for the month and the year, with all but the L Income fund posting annual returns above 10%. The L-2055, L2060 and the L-2060 funds posted returns just above 25%.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2023 Returns
Fund December 2023 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.39% 4.22% 4.22%
F fund 3.72% 5.58% 5.58%
C fund 4.54% 26.25% 26.25%
S fund 10.45% 25.30% 25.30%
I fund 5.39% 18.38% 18.38%
L Income 1.87% 8.99% 8.03%
L 2025 2.39% 11.25% 11.25%
L 2030 3.71% 15.76% 15.76%
L 2035 4.05% 16.91% 16.91%
L 2040 4.37% 18.04% 18.04%
L 2045 4.66% 19.03% 19.03%
L 2050 4.93% 20.00% 20.00%
L 2055 5.61% 23.31% 23.31%
L 2060 5.61% 23.30% 23.30%
L 2065 5.62% 23.31% 23.31%

All together, 2023 was a positive year for TSP investors.

