TSP returns offer strong finish in December

In December, TSP returns continued a climb that brought continued positive returns for the year. The small cap stock index investment, S fund once again posted the highest gains at 10.45%, and finished the year with 23.30% annual return.
December was the second month in a row that all funds posted positive returns. The government securities investment G fund posted the lowest returns for December at 0.39%, just short of last month’s 0.41%. The 12 month returns for the fund were still positive at 4.22%.
All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns for the month and the year, with all but the L Income fund posting annual returns above 10%. The L-2055, L2060 and the L-2060 funds posted returns just above 25%.
Thrift Savings Plan — December 2023 Returns
Fund
December 2023
Year-to-Date
Last 12 Months
G fund
0.39%
4.22%
4.22%
F fund
3.72%
5.58%
5.58%
C fund
4.54%
26.25%
26.25%
S fund
10.45%
25.30%
25.30%
I fund
5.39%
18.38%
18.38%
L Income
1.87%
8.99%
8.03%
L 2025
2.39%
11.25%
11.25%
L 2030
3.71%
15.76%
15.76%
L 2035
4.05%
16.91%
16.91%
L 2040
4.37%
18.04%
18.04%
L 2045
4.66%
19.03%
19.03%
L 2050
4.93%
20.00%
20.00%
L 2055
5.61%
23.31%
23.31%
L 2060
5.61%
23.30%
23.30%
L 2065
5.62%
23.31%
23.31%
All together, 2023 was a positive year for TSP investors.