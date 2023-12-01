On Air: Federal News Network
TSP returns bounce back in November

Michele Sandiford
December 1, 2023 6:46 pm
After 3 months of mostly negative returns, Thrift Savings Plan funds bounced back with positive returns in November. The government securities investment G fund, which was the only positive return last month posted the lowest returns at .41%, just .01 higher than October.

With returns in the positive column for the month, all funds are in the black for the year to date, including the fixed-income investment index F fund with reports 1.79% year to date returns. Just last month, the F fund was the only fund in the negative for year to date returns. The common stock index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date returns at 20.76%, up from October’s 10.67% returns. The C fund is also posting the highest returns over the last 12 months at 13.79%.

For the third month in a row, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months, and is in positive territory for the year-to-date.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns for the month,  after three months in the red.

Thrift Savings Plan — November 2023 Returns
Fund November 2023 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.41% 3.82% 4.16%
F fund 4.51% 1.79% 1.13%%
C fund 9.12% 20.76% 13.79%
S fund 11.19% 13.44% 6.01%
I fund 8.54% 12.33% 10.25%
L Income 2.81% 6.99% 6.03%
L 2025 3.67% 8.65% 6.87%
L 2030 5.88% 11.62% 8.67%
L 2035 6.44% 12.36% 9.06%
L 2040 6.97% 13.10% 9.46%
L 2045 7.44% 13.72% 9.78%
L 2050 7.88% 14.37% 10.12%
L 2055 9.14% 16.75% 11.52%
L 2060 9.14% 16.75% 11.51%
L 2065 9.14% 16.75% 11.51%

 

