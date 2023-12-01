TSP returns bounce back in November

After 3 months of mostly negative returns, Thrift Savings Plan funds bounced back with positive returns in November. The government securities investment G fund, which was the only positive return last month posted the lowest returns at .41%, just .01 higher than October.
With returns in the positive column for the month, all funds are in the black for the year to date, including the fixed-income investment index F fund with reports 1.79% year to date returns. Just last month, the F fund was the only fund in the negative for year to date returns. The common stock index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date returns at 20.76%, up from October’s 10.67% returns. The C fund is also posting the highest returns over the last 12 months at 13.79%.
For the third month in a row, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months, and is in positive territory for the year-to-date.