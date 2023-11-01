On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
TSP returns continue to fall in October

Michele Sandiford
November 1, 2023 4:44 pm
For the third month in a row most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which posted returns of 0.40%. That’s up from its 0.35% in September.

With returns still negative in October, most funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the exception of the fixed-income investment index F fund which is -2.61% this year. The common stock index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date returns at 10.67%. This is still down from September’s 13.05% returns. The international stock index I fund continues to post the highest returns over the last 12 months at 15.51%

The small cap stock index S fund once again reported the worst return of the month with -6.26%.

For the second month in a row, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months. However, the fund’s year-to-date performance is still negative with -2.61% returns in October.

All Lifecycle fund are in the red for the third month, but remain in the black for the year and the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — October 2023 Returns
Fund October Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.40% 3.40% 4.10%
F fund -1.58% -2.61% .34%
C fund -2.10% 10.67% 10.10%
S fund -6.26% 2.03% -1.23%
I fund -3.22% 3.49% 15.51%
L Income -0.56% 4.07% 5.62%
L 2025 -0.90% 4.80% 6.81%
L 2030 -1.77% 5.42% 7.99%
L 2035 -1.99% 5.56% 8.30%
L 2040 -2.20% 5.73% 8.62%
L 2045 -2.39% 5.85% 8.87%
L 2050 -2.57% 6.01% 9.15%
L 2055 -3.04% 6.98% 10.38%
L 2060 -3.05% 6.97% 10.38%
L 2065 -3.05% 6.97% 10.38%

 

