TSP returns continue to fall in October

For the third month in a row most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which posted returns of 0.40%. That’s up from its 0.35% in September.
With returns still negative in October, most funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the exception of the fixed-income investment index F fund which is -2.61% this year. The common stock index C fund continues to post the highest year-to-date returns at 10.67%. This is still down from September’s 13.05% returns. The international stock index I fund continues to post the highest returns over the last 12 months at 15.51%
The small cap stock index S fund once again reported the worst return of the month with -6.26%.
For the second month in a row, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months. However, the fund’s year-to-date performance is still negative with -2.61% returns in October.
All Lifecycle fund are in the red for the third month, but remain in the black for the year and the last 12 months.