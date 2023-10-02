TSP funds see mostly negative returns in September

For the second month in a row, most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which again posted returns of 0.35%.

While returns remained negative in September, the funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the common stock index C fund still posting the highest year-to-date returns at 13.05%. This is, however, down from last month’s 18.71% Meanwhile the international stock index I fund has the highest returns over the last 12 months at 26.50%.

The small cap stock index S fund returned -4.90%, marking the worst return for the month.

In a change from last month, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months. However the fund continued to show negative returns in the year to date with -1.05% returns in September.

All other funds continue to operate in the black for year-to-date returns.

All Lifecycle funds are in the red for the second month, but remain in the black for the year, and the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2023 Returns Fund September Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.35% 2.98% 4.03% F fund -2.54% 1.05% .66% C fund -4.77% 13.05% 21.57% S fund -4.90% 8.84% 14.42% I fund -3.51% 6.94% 26.50% L Income -1.00% 4.65 5.75% L 2025 -1.53% 5.75% 11.08% L 2030 -2.66% 7.32% 14.90% L 2035 -2.96% 7.70% 15.93% L 2040 -3.24% 8.11% 16.98% L 2045 -3.48% 8.45% 17.86% L 2050 -3.71% 8.81% 18.78% L 2055 -4.31% 10.34% 22.23% L 2060 -4.31% 10.33% 22.22% L 2065 -4.32% 10.33% 22.22%

