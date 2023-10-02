TSP funds see mostly negative returns in September

For the second month in a row, most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which again posted returns of 0.35%.
While returns remained negative in September, the funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the common stock index C fund still posting the highest year-to-date returns at 13.05%. This is, however, down from last month’s 18.71% Meanwhile the international stock index I fund has the highest returns over the last 12 months at 26.50%.
The small cap stock index S fund returned -4.90%, marking the worst return for the month.
In a change from last month, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months. However the fund continued to show negative returns in the year to date with -1.05% returns in September.
All other funds continue to operate in the black for year-to-date returns.
All Lifecycle funds are in the red for the second month, but remain in the black for the year, and the last 12 months.