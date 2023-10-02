On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

TSP funds see mostly negative returns in September

Michele Sandiford
October 2, 2023 4:14 pm
1 min read
      

For the second month in a row, most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which again posted returns of 0.35%.

While returns remained negative in September, the funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the common stock index C fund still posting the highest year-to-date returns at 13.05%. This is, however, down from last month’s 18.71% Meanwhile the international stock index I fund has the highest returns over the last 12 months at 26.50%.

The small cap stock index S fund returned -4.90%, marking the worst return for the month.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

In a change from last month, the fixed income F fund is showing positive returns over the last 12 months. However the fund continued to show negative returns in the year to date with -1.05% returns in September.

All other funds continue to operate in the black for year-to-date returns.

 

All Lifecycle funds are in the red for the second month, but remain in the black for the year, and the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2023 Returns
Fund September Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.35% 2.98% 4.03%
F fund -2.54% 1.05% .66%
C fund -4.77% 13.05% 21.57%
S fund -4.90% 8.84% 14.42%
I fund -3.51% 6.94% 26.50%
L Income -1.00% 4.65 5.75%
L 2025 -1.53% 5.75% 11.08%
L 2030 -2.66% 7.32% 14.90%
L 2035 -2.96% 7.70% 15.93%
L 2040 -3.24% 8.11% 16.98%
L 2045 -3.48% 8.45% 17.86%
L 2050 -3.71% 8.81% 18.78%
L 2055 -4.31% 10.34% 22.23%
L 2060 -4.31% 10.33% 22.22%
L 2065 -4.32% 10.33% 22.22%

 

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      

Related Stories

    TSP

    Most TSP funds post negative returns in August

    TSP Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News NetworkTSP errors

    A close look at whether certain mutual funds available through the TSP are worth it

    TSP Read more
    TSP

    How enterprise risk management is making the TSP more resilient

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News federal retirement Thrift Savings Plan TSP

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 NASCIO 2023 Annual Conference
10|8 HLTH 2023
10|8 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Related Stories

Top Stories