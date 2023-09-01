Most TSP funds post negative returns in August

Most Thrift Savings Plan funds posted negative returns in August, with the exception of the government securities investment G fund, which posted returns of 0.35%. This is a change from July when most funds posted positive returns.

While returns were negative, the funds remain in the black for the year-to-date, with the common stock index C fund still posting the highest year-to-date returns at 18.71%. Meanwhile the international stock index I fund has the highest returns over the last 12 months at 18.78%.

The small cap stock index S fund returned -4.06%, marking the worst return for the month.

All funds continue to operate in the black for year-to-date returns. The fixed income F fund posted a negative -1.17% return over the last 12 months, the only fund to not stay in the black over that period.

All Lifecycle funds are in the red for the month, but remain in the black for the year, and the last 12 months.

Thrift Savings Plan — August 2023 Returns Fund August Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.35% 2.62% 3.95% F fund -0.63% 1.53% -1.17% C fund -1.58% 18.71% 15.91% S fund -4.06% 14.45% 8.39% I fund -3.90% 10.83% 18.78% L Income -0.46% 5.70% 6.86% L 2025 -0.81% 7.40% 8.33% L 2030 -1.55% 10.25% 11.14% L 2035 -1.74% 10.99% 11.77% L 2040 -1.92% 11.73% 12.42% L 2045 -2.09% 12.36% 12.95% L 2050 -2.24% 13.00% 13.52% L 2055 -2.71% 15.31% 15.87% L 2060 -2.71% 15.31% 15.87% L 2065 -2.71% 15.31% 15.87%

