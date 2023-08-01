Another month of mostly positive returns for TSP funds

For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%.
For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%.
While still in the black, the positive returns were not as high as they were in June, for the most part. For instance, the small cap stock index S fund returned 5.91% in July compared to 8.31% in June. And the international stock index I fund returned 2.82%, compared to 4.57% in June.
The government securities investment G fund did increase from June to 0.34%. All Lifecycles funds were in the black again this month.
The common stock index C fund has the highest year-to-date returns at 20.62%. This is up from 16.88% in June.
As was the case in June, all funds are posting positive year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.
|Thrift Savings Plan — July 2023 Returns
|
|
|
|Fund
|July
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.34%
|2.26%
|3.84%
|F fund
|-0.07%
|2.18%
|-3.33%
|C fund
|3.21%
|20.62%
|12.96%
|S fund
|5.91%
|19.30%
|10.63%
|I fund
|2.82%
|15.32%
|16.43%
|L Income
|1.09%
|6.19%
|6.23%
|L 2025
|1.44%
|8.28%
|7.21%
|L 2030
|2.18%
|11.98%
|9.79%
|L 2035
|2.36%
|12.95%
|10.30%
|L 2040
|2.54%
|13.92%
|10.84%
|L 2045
|2.70%
|14.75%
|11.27%
|L 2050
|2.86%
|15.59%
|11.75%
|L 2055
|3.42%
|18.52%
|13.91%
|L 2060
|3.42%
|18.52%
|13.91%
|L 2065
|3.42%
|18.52%
|13.90%
