On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
TSP

Another month of mostly positive returns for TSP funds

Alyssa Miguel
August 1, 2023 1:44 pm
< a min read
      

For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%.

While still in the black, the positive returns were not as high as they were in June, for the most part. For instance, the small cap stock index S fund returned 5.91% in July compared to 8.31% in June. And...

READ MORE

For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%.

While still in the black, the positive returns were not as high as they were in June, for the most part. For instance, the small cap stock index S fund returned 5.91% in July compared to 8.31% in June. And the international stock index I fund returned 2.82%, compared to 4.57% in June.

The government securities investment G fund did increase from June to 0.34%. All Lifecycles funds were in the black again this month.

The common stock index C fund has the highest year-to-date returns at 20.62%. This is up from 16.88% in June.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

As was the case in June, all funds are posting positive year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.

Thrift Savings Plan — July 2023 Returns
Fund July Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.34% 2.26% 3.84%
F fund -0.07% 2.18% -3.33%
C fund 3.21% 20.62% 12.96%
S fund 5.91% 19.30% 10.63%
I fund 2.82% 15.32% 16.43%
L Income 1.09% 6.19% 6.23%
L 2025 1.44% 8.28% 7.21%
L 2030 2.18% 11.98% 9.79%
L 2035 2.36% 12.95% 10.30%
L 2040 2.54% 13.92% 10.84%
L 2045 2.70% 14.75% 11.27%
L 2050 2.86% 15.59% 11.75%
L 2055 3.42% 18.52% 13.91%
L 2060 3.42% 18.52% 13.91%
L 2065 3.42% 18.52% 13.90%

 

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Alyssa Miguel

Related Stories

    Thrift savings plan TSP written on a piggy bank.

    A slightly-past-mid-year review of your Thrift Savings Plan investment returns

    TSP Read more
Related Topics
All News Pay & Benefits Thrift Savings Plan TSP

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 Photogrammetry, 3D Visualization, and...
8|7 FDR Training
8|7 The Diana Initiative
View More Events
Post Your Event

Related Stories

Top Stories