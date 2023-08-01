Another month of mostly positive returns for TSP funds

For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%. While still in the black, the positive returns were not as high as they were in June, for the most part. For instance, the small cap stock index S fund returned 5.91% in July compared to 8.31% in June. And... READ MORE

For the second month in a row, all Thrift Savings Plan funds, with the exception of the fixed income index F fund, posted positive returns. The F fund was barely in the red, returning -0.07%.

While still in the black, the positive returns were not as high as they were in June, for the most part. For instance, the small cap stock index S fund returned 5.91% in July compared to 8.31% in June. And the international stock index I fund returned 2.82%, compared to 4.57% in June.

The government securities investment G fund did increase from June to 0.34%. All Lifecycles funds were in the black again this month.

The common stock index C fund has the highest year-to-date returns at 20.62%. This is up from 16.88% in June.

As was the case in June, all funds are posting positive year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.

Thrift Savings Plan — July 2023 Returns Fund July Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.34% 2.26% 3.84% F fund -0.07% 2.18% -3.33% C fund 3.21% 20.62% 12.96% S fund 5.91% 19.30% 10.63% I fund 2.82% 15.32% 16.43% L Income 1.09% 6.19% 6.23% L 2025 1.44% 8.28% 7.21% L 2030 2.18% 11.98% 9.79% L 2035 2.36% 12.95% 10.30% L 2040 2.54% 13.92% 10.84% L 2045 2.70% 14.75% 11.27% L 2050 2.86% 15.59% 11.75% L 2055 3.42% 18.52% 13.91% L 2060 3.42% 18.52% 13.91% L 2065 3.42% 18.52% 13.90%

