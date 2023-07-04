Most TSP funds in the black in June

With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red.
With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red.
Several of the funds, including the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund, posted significant returns in June, compared to May. The C fund returned 6.61%, while the S fund posted an 8.31% return. The C fund also has the highest 12-month returns at 19.54%.
The international stock index I fund has high 12-month returns at 19.08%. This is up from 4.52% in May.
The government securities investment G fund had small returns at just 0.32%, which is a slight increase from its May returns of 0.31%. The Lifecycle funds all were in the black this month.
All funds are in the black for year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.
|Thrift Savings Plan — June 2023 Returns
|
|
|
|Fund
|June
|Year-to-Date
|Last 12 Months
|G fund
|0.32%
|1.91%
|3.76%
|F fund
|-0.36%
|2.25%
|-0.87%
|C fund
|6.61%
|16.88%
|19.54%
|S fund
|8.31%
|12.64%
|15.24%
|I fund
|4.57%
|12.16%
|19.08%
|L Income
|1.70%
|5.05%
|7.40%
|L 2025
|2.42%
|6.74%
|9.38%
|L 2030
|3.74%
|9.59%
|12.81%
|L 2035
|4.07%
|10.34%
|13.64%
|L 2040
|4.41%
|11.09%
|14.49%
|L 2045
|4.71%
|11.74%
|15.20%
|L 2050
|5.00%
|12.38%
|15.94%
|L 2055
|6.07%
|14.60%
|18.84%
|L 2060
|6.07%
|14.60%
|18.83%
|L 2065
|6.07%
|14.60%
|18.83%
