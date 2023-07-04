Most TSP funds in the black in June

With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red. Several of the funds, including the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund, posted significant returns in June, compared to May. The C fund returned 6.61%, while the S fund posted an 8.31% return. The C fund... READ MORE

With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red.

Several of the funds, including the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund, posted significant returns in June, compared to May. The C fund returned 6.61%, while the S fund posted an 8.31% return. The C fund also has the highest 12-month returns at 19.54%.

The international stock index I fund has high 12-month returns at 19.08%. This is up from 4.52% in May.

The government securities investment G fund had small returns at just 0.32%, which is a slight increase from its May returns of 0.31%. The Lifecycle funds all were in the black this month.

All funds are in the black for year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2023 Returns Fund June Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.32% 1.91% 3.76% F fund -0.36% 2.25% -0.87% C fund 6.61% 16.88% 19.54% S fund 8.31% 12.64% 15.24% I fund 4.57% 12.16% 19.08% L Income 1.70% 5.05% 7.40% L 2025 2.42% 6.74% 9.38% L 2030 3.74% 9.59% 12.81% L 2035 4.07% 10.34% 13.64% L 2040 4.41% 11.09% 14.49% L 2045 4.71% 11.74% 15.20% L 2050 5.00% 12.38% 15.94% L 2055 6.07% 14.60% 18.84% L 2060 6.07% 14.60% 18.83% L 2065 6.07% 14.60% 18.83%

