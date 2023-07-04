On Air: Federal News Network
Most TSP funds in the black in June

Alyssa Miguel
July 4, 2023 1:10 pm
With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red.

With the exception of the fixed income index F fund, all TSP funds posted positive returns in June. This is a stark change from May, when nearly all funds were in the red.

Several of the funds, including the common stock index C fund and small cap stock index S fund, posted significant returns in June, compared to May. The C fund returned 6.61%, while the S fund posted an 8.31% return. The C fund also has the highest 12-month returns at 19.54%.

The international stock index I fund has high 12-month returns at 19.08%. This is up from 4.52% in May.

The government securities investment G fund had small returns at just 0.32%, which is a slight increase from its May returns of 0.31%. The Lifecycle funds all were in the black this month.

All funds are in the black for year-to-date returns, and all but the F fund are in the black for their 12-month returns.

Thrift Savings Plan — June 2023 Returns
Fund June Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.32% 1.91% 3.76%
F fund -0.36% 2.25% -0.87%
C fund 6.61% 16.88% 19.54%
S fund 8.31% 12.64% 15.24%
I fund 4.57% 12.16% 19.08%
L Income 1.70% 5.05% 7.40%
L 2025 2.42% 6.74% 9.38%
L 2030 3.74% 9.59% 12.81%
L 2035 4.07% 10.34% 13.64%
L 2040 4.41% 11.09% 14.49%
L 2045 4.71% 11.74% 15.20%
L 2050 5.00% 12.38% 15.94%
L 2055 6.07% 14.60% 18.84%
L 2060 6.07% 14.60% 18.83%
L 2065 6.07% 14.60% 18.83%

 

Alyssa Miguel

