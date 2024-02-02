TSP’s growth slows down to begin 2024

After a strong finish in December 2023, Thrift Savings Plan started 2024 with three funds posting negative returns in January. The remaining 12 funds posted positive returns.

The biggest drop was in the S fund. The small cap stock index investment posted returns of -2.44%, seeing a large drop since October of last year which reached -6.26%.

The fixed-income investment index, F fund, and the international stock index, I fund, also saw a decline, posting negatives returns to start the year. This comes after having positive returns from the months of November and December 2023.

While those three funds failed to reach positive returns, the other 12 funds grew mostly at a smaller rate than in previous months.

The big winner in January was the C fund. The common stock index posted positive returns with a 1.66% increase and started the new year with the highest returns at 20.78%.

The government securities investment G fund posted positive returns with 0.34% to start January, which was .05% lower from December.

All Lifecycle funds posted positive returns to start the new year, though the L Income fund and L-2025 fund were below 0.40%.

Thrift Savings Plan — December 2023 Returns Fund January 2024 Year-to-Date Last 12 Months G fund 0.34% 0.34% 4.23% F fund -0.19% -0.19% 2.06% C fund 1.68%% 1.68% 20.78% S fund -2.41% -2.41% 10.34% I fund -0.22% -0.22% 8.93% L Income 0.36% 0.36% 6.98% L 2025 0.37% 0.37% 8.12% L 2030 0.41% 0.41% 10.84% L 2035 0.41% 0.41% 11.44% L 2040 0.41% 0.41% 12.05% L 2045 0.40% 0.40% 12.56% L 2050 0.41% 0.41% 13.09% L 2055 0.45% 0.45% 15.09% L 2060 0.45% 0.45% 15.09% L 2065 0.45% 0.45% 15.09%

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.