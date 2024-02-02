TSP’s growth slows down to begin 2024

After a strong finish in December 2023, Thrift Savings Plan started 2024 with three funds posting negative returns in January. The remaining 12 funds posted positive returns.
The biggest drop was in the S fund. The small cap stock index investment posted returns of -2.44%, seeing a large drop since October of last year which reached -6.26%.
The fixed-income investment index, F fund, and the international stock index, I fund, also saw a decline, posting negatives returns to start the year. This comes after having positive returns from the months of November and December 2023.
While those three funds failed to reach positive returns, the other 12 funds grew mostly at a smaller rate than in previous months.