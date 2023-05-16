OPM retirement backlog down by more than 2,500 claims

The Office of Personnel Management processed nearly 2,000 more retirement claims in April than it did in March. Its inventory backlog went down by more that 2,500 claims, bringing the total to 20,384. This is the lowest the inventory has been in at least 19 since December 2020, but still more than 7,000 claims above its steady state goal of 13,000. After a sharp decline in the monthly average processing time in days for claims... READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management processed nearly 2,000 more retirement claims in April than it did in March.

Its inventory backlog went down by more that 2,500 claims, bringing the total to 20,384. This is the lowest the inventory has been in at least 19 since December 2020, but still more than 7,000 claims above its steady state goal of 13,000.

After a sharp decline in the monthly average processing time in days for claims in February, OPM saw increases in processing times in March and April. It took, on average, 70 days for a claim to be processed in April, compared to 69 days in March and 65 days in February. OPM aims to process claims in an average of 60 days.