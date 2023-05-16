On Air: Federal Monthly Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Retirement

OPM retirement backlog down by more than 2,500 claims

Alyssa Miguel
May 16, 2023 1:53 pm
< a min read
      

The Office of Personnel Management processed nearly 2,000 more retirement claims in April than it did in March.

Its inventory backlog went down by more that 2,500 claims, bringing the total to 20,384. This is the lowest the inventory has been in at least 19 since December 2020, but still more than 7,000 claims above its steady state goal of 13,000.

After a sharp decline in the monthly average processing time in days for claims...

READ MORE

The Office of Personnel Management processed nearly 2,000 more retirement claims in April than it did in March.

Its inventory backlog went down by more that 2,500 claims, bringing the total to 20,384. This is the lowest the inventory has been in at least 19 since December 2020, but still more than 7,000 claims above its steady state goal of 13,000.

Source: OPM

After a sharp decline in the monthly average processing time in days for claims in February, OPM saw increases in processing times in March and April. It took, on average, 70 days for a claim to be processed in April, compared to 69 days in March and 65 days in February. OPM aims to process claims in an average of 60 days.

Source: OPM

 

        Insight by Censys: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Jason Miller and Elena Peterson will explore cybersecurity research and IT modernization initiatives at PNNL. Moderator Justin Doubleday and guest, Matt Lembright from Censys will provide an industry perspective.

      
Alyssa Miguel

Related Stories

    retirement claims

    Average time to process OPM retirement claims down by 30 days since October 2021

    Retirement Read more
    (Amelia Brust/Federal News Network)

    The three-legged stool of federal retirement might have a fourth leg

    Retirement Read more
Related Topics
All News Office of Personnel Management Pay & Benefits Retirement retirement

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 Alteryx Inspire 2023
5|22 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo
5|22 Gartner Application Innovation &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories