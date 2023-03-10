On Air: This Just In
Average time to process OPM retirement claims down by 30 days since October 2021

Derace Lauderdale
March 10, 2023 6:30 pm
Office of Personnel Management’s backlog of retirement claims slightly improved by 1,358 in February. OPM received 9,562 claims, nearly 3,000 less claims from January, which received 12,404. OPM managed to process 10,920 claims, shrinking down the inventory backlog to 23,500, the lowest since December of last year with 21,596 claims.

The inventory backlog still has some improvements to make as OPM is 10,000 claims above its steady state goal of 13,000.

OPM also made progress on the average processing time for February, as it took 65 days, the lowest it has been since October 2021. OPM said in February that retirement cases completed in less than 60 days on average took 27 days to process. Meanwhile, cases that took more than 60 days on average took 135 days to fully process.

Derace Lauderdale

Derace Lauderdale is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

Top Stories